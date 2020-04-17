Basketball, Sports

Mompremier selected by Los Angeles Sparks with 20th pick of WNBA Draft

Mompremier (32) is just the sixth player in Miami women's basketball history to be selected in the WNBA draft. Photo credit: Josh Halper

The wait is over for Beatrice Mompremier.

The Miami forward was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 20th pick in the WNBA draft Friday night.

“Just hearing my name being called was very exciting,” Mompremier said. I’m excited. L.A. is similar to Miami, the weather is going to be nice. I’m excited to see what is going to happen and furthering my career in L.A.”

Mompremier will join Leonie Fiebich of Creighton as the Sparks’ 22nd pick, and Tynice Martin of West Virginia at No. 34.

The ACC Preseason Player of the Year sat out the majority of her senior season with a foot injury, but averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in the games she did play.

“The foot injury was in the past,” Mompremier said. “I know my senior year didn’t go as planned. Injuries happen and it takes a lot for me to move past it and I won’t blame my injury for going this late in the draft.”

Surrounded by her mom, siblings, cousins and friends at her home in Miami, Mompremier was surprised when she found out the Sparks had drafted her. Mompremier is just the sixth Miami women’s basketball player to be drafted in the WNBA.

The Sparks went 22-12 last season and finished at the top of the Western Conference. Their postseason run ended with a 3-0 series loss to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals. Coached by former NBA player Derek Fisher, the Sparks broke several records last season.

Reporters

Isabella Didio


