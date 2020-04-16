Canes Covering Coronavirus, Connecticut

Route 108 – ‘The change has been insane’

Katherine Begg
Trumbull, Connecticut
5:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 1

Route 108, a state highway in Trumbull, Connecticut, is empty during rush hour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Route 108, locally known as Huntington Turnpike and Nichols Avenue, is usually bustling with traffic. From school buses picking up students from St. Joseph High School to commuters returning from work, this two-lane state highway is seemingly never empty.

Since the coronavirus has started to severely impact Connecticut, Route 108 has not been the same.

“I have been running on Route 108 for the last year and I almost never see other people because it’s usually so scary with all the cars,” said Delaney Walsh, a Trumbull resident. “In the last few weeks the change has been insane. Now all I see are people walking and running and I hardly ever see cars.”

In place of the usual vehicle traffic, Route 108 is crowded with walkers and runners. Families walk along the shoulder of the highway, while runners even venture into the middle of the road to pass the walkers. Their only fear: staying six feet apart from each other.

April 16, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


