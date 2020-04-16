Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miramar

Miramar offers drive-through food distribution site for needy residents

Massiel Leyva
Miramar, Florida
7 a.m. Thursday, April 16

Miramar residents in need of food will be able to receive groceries at a new drive-through food distribution site planned by the city and Feeding South Florida, a food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

The event will take place 9 -11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Miramar Regional Park located on Miramar Parkway.

Flyer posted on Mayor Wayne Messam’s Twitter account
Photo credit: Twitter, @Wayne.Messam on April 14 at 10:16 p.m

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said workers and residents at the drive-through service will need to comply with the COVID-19 health measures and social distancing rules to make sure that the process is safe for the community.

Residents who attend this event will receive the food on a first-come, first-served basis.

April 16, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


