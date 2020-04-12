Crossword: Easter and Passover Edition

Across
1. Common time period
3. Easter greeting, “He __ risen”
5. Food shared
7. Literary hobby
9. To go on about something
10. 1/2 of a traditional Jewish holiday
11. Spring Christian holiday
13. “The Holy Bible” backwards
Down
1. To exist
2. Bunny treat
4. Passover dinner
5. Unleavened bread, also made into a traditional soup
6. Grow back during the spring
8. Lifes___- type of candy
11. Easter gift for small kids, initials
12. Title for important figures of the Christian faith
Find the answers here.