Uncategorized

Crossword: Easter and Passover Edition

Crossword by Managing Editor Anna Timmons

Crossword by Managing Editor Anna Timmons

Across

1. Common time period

3. Easter greeting, “He __ risen”

5. Food shared

7. Literary hobby

9. To go on about something

10. 1/2 of a traditional Jewish holiday

11. Spring Christian holiday

13. “The Holy Bible” backwards

Down

1. To exist

2. Bunny treat

4. Passover dinner

5. Unleavened bread, also made into a traditional soup

6. Grow back during the spring

8. Lifes___- type of candy

11. Easter gift for small kids, initials

12. Title for important figures of the Christian faith

Find the answers here.

April 12, 2020

Reporters

Anna Timmons


You may also like

Crossword Answers: Easter and Passover Edition
Crossword answers: April 5 – April 11
Crossword: April 5 – April 11
Around the Web
How deadly is the coronavirus?

As the U.S. prepares for an anticipated spike in COVID-19, the difficulty in pinning down an exact m ...

Gardening is good for your sanity and your sustenance

University students and faculty members champion gardening as a great way to break up the quarantine ...

Frenk: Latin America, Caribbean can learn from other COVID-19 responses

University of Miami President Julio Frenk participated in a webinar that examined how the countries ...

Research continues amid coronavirus disruptions as students and faculty adjust

Anastasiya Plotnikova, an undergraduate student majoring in biology and marine science at the Univer ...

Student media reporters steel themselves for their biggest story yet

The reporting teams at The Miami Hurricane and UMTV seize the opportunity to tell their stories duri ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching