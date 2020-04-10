Canes Covering Coronavirus

Route 59 Empty

Isabella Popadiuk
Illinois Route 59
4:51 p.m. Thursday, April 1

Route 59 Empty

This street is one of the longest and busiest in the Chicago suburbs. Running 71.13 miles long, Route 59 is usually crowded during rush hour and now there is only a light flow of traffic driving. In some places Route 59 was expanded to six lanes to accommodate heavy traffic congestion. This specific area of the street is in Streamwood, Illinois, where Route 59 is 36 miles.

Illinois Route 59 attracts a lot of fast speeding and reckless drivers that cause a great number of accidents on this road every year. One week ago a car lost control, went off the road and knocked down a powerline causing my house to not have power for a few hours until they fixed the line. It is a weird feeling witnessing such a busy street seem very empty compared to the usual.

Click on another area to read more of our correspondent’s blogs:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 10, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Gardening is good for your sanity and your sustenance

University students and faculty members champion gardening as a great way to break up the quarantine ...

Frenk: Latin America, Caribbean can learn from other COVID-19 responses

University of Miami President Julio Frenk participated in a webinar that examined how the countries ...

Research continues amid coronavirus disruptions as students and faculty adjust

Anastasiya Plotnikova, an undergraduate student majoring in biology and marine science at the Univer ...

Student media reporters steel themselves for their biggest story yet

The reporting teams at The Miami Hurricane and UMTV seize the opportunity to tell their stories duri ...

Norman M. Kenyon, ‘a maestro in the operating theater,’ remembered

A medical school alumnus, gifted surgeon, and leader in the medical field, Norman M. Kenyon—father o ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching