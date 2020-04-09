Sabrina Snyder Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania 3 p.m.Thursday, April 2, 2020

Silence on the Road

On a normal day in my neighborhood a line of cars exits my neighborhood to be let onto the main road, Flowertown Road. The exit and entryway are almost always blocked by a stream of cars sitting in standstill traffic. But today, there is not a single car on the road.

Flowertown Road is the main road outside of my neighborhood. The first traffic light to the right of Flowertown Road, when exiting my neighborhood, intersects with a road called Butler Pike.

Butler Pike has been closed for about two years because of construction, so it has caused immense traffic on Flowertown Road.

Usually there is a backup on Flowertown Road leading to Highway 476, which most people need to take to get to and from work.

To make traffic even worse, to the left outside of my neighborhood onto Flowertown Road is my town’s local high school, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. So in the afternoon when school lets out and students and school buses turn onto Flowertown Road, they are always led straight into a traffic jam right outside of my neighborhood.

It is strange to see for the first time in years not one car on the road. Even from my house I can’t hear anything but silence. There is no honking, no noise from car engines, nothing.

The only sounds I can hear when I’m outside is the wind hitting against the trees and occasional dog barks. Besides that, the once bustling neighborhood has gone silent.

Click on one of the city names to read our correspondent’s blog post from that area: