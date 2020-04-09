Arizona, Canes Covering Coronavirus

Signs of change: My bedroom window shakes only occasionally

Juan Carlos Ramirez
Phoenix, Arizona
6 p.m. April 1, 2020

Signs of change: My bedroom window shakes only occasionally

It is rush hour on the I-17 highway. People are making their way from their work back home to isolate themselves in their houses or apartments.

My room is the closest room in the house to the streets. Regularly, my room’s window shakes aggressively because of the roaring vehicles during rush hours.

It gets annoying when I try to take a nap, but I noticed that recently my window now only occasionally shakes.

 I went outside my house to check the street to observe any noticeable differences.

As I look at the intersection of Cactus Road and 31st Avenue, I see a lot of cars coming from the inner city into the more suburban areas of Phoenix.

Something different today about the main street is that there are more people walking on the sidewalks. People are starting to walk the streets as a way to exercise.  

Walking is not common in my neighborhood. Seeing people walking is different.

Since I live on the main street of Cactus Road, which is right next to the I-17 highway, there typically is a rush of cars going west and east.

Today, there were fewer cars. The city has not yet become a ghost town, but traffic has gone down.

I have lived in Phoenix my whole life—born and raised. It is my city, and I notice and eerie difference in the environment.

It is not a difference that is noticeable to the naked eye, but it is more of a sensation. A person who is a Phoenician can understand this sensation and can feel it start to change.     

Something that probably plays a factor is the stay-at-home order declared by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey yesterday.

Maybe now I can take a nap without being awakened by my shaking window at rush hour.

Click on one of the city names to read our correspondent’s blog post from that area:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Dean reflects on the state of the media in the age of coronavirus

Karin Wilkins, dean of the University of Miami School of Communication, examines the challenges faci ...

Sylvester researchers to collaborate with Miami-Dade County on coronavirus testing

The new testing effort, announced Friday by Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, will use a finger prick to chec ...

Photomosaics lead to more research to help save the ocean’s reefs

A University of Miami scientist is awarded a Pew grant to study coral reef restoration in the Caribb ...

Meaning and mattering in the age of COVID-19

How the choices made by Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl during the Holocaust changed the course ...

Miller School pulmonologist treats COVID-19 patient with nitric oxide therapy

A medical specialist with the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine ha ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching