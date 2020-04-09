Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

No one is hanging out at the corner grocery store

Francheska Castillo
South Miami
Wednesday, April 8, 2020

This is a corner store located on the street that I live on, Southwest 68th Street in South Miami. Usually when I drive by on my way to work or school, no matter the time, I see people hanging out in front of the South Miami Market.

Now, with the coronavirus and how serious things keep getting each day, I rarely see people in front of that corner store. It’s moments like that when it really hits you that what is going on in our country is historical.

            I work just a few minutes away from my house at a fast food restaurant, so the overnight shift on weekends we get very packed. Now, we’re lucky if five cars come by within an hour. Employee hours have gotten cut because sales are really low. We no longer greet our co-workers with a hug or kiss; and it’s in those moments that you realize how much life has changed in the past few months due to this virus and how much we used to take for granted.

April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


