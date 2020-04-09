Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida

Miramar Parkway before and after coronavirus

Massiel Leyva
Miramar, Florida
6:30 p.m. Friday, April 3

Miramar Parkway is one of the main roads in the south area of Broward County. The long lines of cars stopped at traffic lights, pedestrians crossing on each corner, and families walking to the nearest grocery stores, represent a typical scene for any weekday in this area.

Along Miramar Parkway there is a mixed variety of establishments, from residential homes to  banks and retail plazas. It is a wide avenue of four to eight lanes that run east and west divided by a median strip full of palm trees that offer a beautiful addition to this busy boulevard.

Today, as I drove on Miramar Parkway on my way home from work, I noticed that something had changed – the cars were not on the road, they were parked outside the homes. I didn’t have to stop at the traffic lights — they were all green as I drove down the empty street. I didn’t see people walking outside or taking the kids to school.

Coronavirus happened.

It feels lonely everywhere now; the movement has stopped and we are all set on a long pause. House windows remain closed, only my car and one ahead of me are going up the bridge on Miramar Parkway that passes over the Florida’s Turnpike. I miss stopping at red lights to look at the trees, and thinking traffic is the worst today.

April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


