I no longer have to cross my fingers to merge into rush-hour traffic

Sebastian Morales
Miami, Florida
7 a.m. Friday, April 3

Outside my gated community at Southwest 152nd Street and 123rd Avenue, morning and afternoon rush hour usually reveals long lines of cars inching their way to the Florida Turnpike or back to their respective housing developments in West Miami Dade.

From 123rd Avenue I would merge onto Southwest 152nd Street with the help of a kind fellow commuter who would stop for me to join the mass of vehicles I encounter as I leave my development, Southern Anchor.

I would cross my fingers and hope that everything goes fine amid the sea of honks, motorcycles and other drivers who believe turn signals and overall traffic laws are nothing but myth.

I have not been to UM since spring break, but the impact of stay-at-home directives means a hypothetical commute from 152nd Street would find no more than 10-20 cars on the road. The street is not fully empty, but the periods of time in which cars are passing by my gated development has increased.

 As I glance over to my left to the entrance of Zoo Miami, I see no cars at all.

April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


