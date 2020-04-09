Shianne Salazar Hollywood, Florida Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Here Comes the Sun: Life on North 50th Avenue

Ever since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the stay-at-home order it seems like residents of Hollywood, Florida, are finding healthy ways to slightly bend the rules.

Most people are taking advantage of the — at times — pleasant springtime temperatures in South Florida. If you have a pool, you have a great advantage. That’s not a matter of opinion, I have a pool, and I confirm that it’s fabulous.

But residents without pools are still finding ways to manageably soak up the Florida sun. As I drive around North 50th Avenue and my neighborhood on evenings, I see children running through sprinklers while their parents tend to their gardens and chat with the neighbors from the safe distances of the imaginary partitions on their lawns.

Sidewalks allow for even more diversity. Earlier in the morning I’ll see older neighbors on power walks with their dogs. In the thick of the afternoon heat there’ll be young couples pushing strollers along, taking their time to greet those around them. After sunset, the workout fanatics get to work, pushing themselves to take advantage of the mostly empty streets to best their own sprinting times. Residents of all ages are taking in the environment and living for the moment.

It’s a pristine, if not lovely, American image. It would be nothing short of beautiful, to see families and neighbors connecting with one another in fresh air.

Though many people would object that this trend is hardly something to marvel at, given the circumstances that inspired it. But, as many people have pointed out throughout the pandemic, this is our chance to really connect with nature.

So, as the planet slowly heats up to gear into springtime, we can all be reminded that even in times of uncertainty, the sun will continue to shine.

