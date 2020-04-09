Nicole Bozkurt Sarasota, Florida 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1

Flax Drive – Nobody is outside in this new bedroom community

The building crews finally had left after months of putting their finishing touches on a brand new Sarasota, Florida neighborhood. Workers filled the lawns of the one- to two-story Mediterranean-style homes with flowers and palm trees.

The Neal Signature Homes built the 50-home community in about one year, naming it Wildgrass.

Slowly as the weeks went by, the houses along Flax Drive began to fill up.

Neighbors waved and made small talk as they unloaded their UHaul trucks with license plates from all over the United States.

Children laughed and horsed around in their brand new yards, bringing a sense of excitement back to the aging town.

Young couples walked their dogs around the lake, which is located in the middle of the complex.

It was all so exciting; a fresh start for everyone.

When the first coronavirus case was found on March 3 in Manatee County, just north of Sarasota, everything came to a screeching halt. It has been nearly a week since I have seen a person outside.

Only one truck passed by today, and it was the mailman. It’s a shame — the weather has been so nice.

Click on one of the city names to read our correspondent’s blog post from that area:



