Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida

Flax Drive – Nobody is outside in this new bedroom community

Nicole Bozkurt
Sarasota, Florida
3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1

Flax Drive – Nobody is outside in this new bedroom community

The building crews finally had left after months of putting their finishing touches on a brand new Sarasota, Florida neighborhood. Workers filled the lawns of the one- to two-story Mediterranean-style homes with flowers and palm trees.

The Neal Signature Homes built the 50-home community in about one year, naming it Wildgrass.   

Slowly as the weeks went by, the houses along Flax Drive began to fill up.

Neighbors waved and made small talk as they unloaded their UHaul trucks with license plates from all over the United States.

Children laughed and horsed around in their brand new yards, bringing a sense of excitement back to the aging town.

Young couples walked their dogs around the lake, which is located in the middle of the complex.

It was all so exciting; a fresh start for everyone.

When the first coronavirus case was found on March 3 in Manatee County, just north of Sarasota, everything came to a screeching halt. It has been nearly a week since I have seen a person outside.

Only one truck passed by today, and it was the mailman. It’s a shame — the weather has been so nice.

Click on one of the city names to read our correspondent’s blog post from that area:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA Ellington-CT Trumbell-CT Ply-PA Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Dean reflects on the state of the media in the age of coronavirus

Karin Wilkins, dean of the University of Miami School of Communication, examines the challenges faci ...

Sylvester researchers to collaborate with Miami-Dade County on coronavirus testing

The new testing effort, announced Friday by Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, will use a finger prick to chec ...

Photomosaics lead to more research to help save the ocean’s reefs

A University of Miami scientist is awarded a Pew grant to study coral reef restoration in the Caribb ...

Meaning and mattering in the age of COVID-19

How the choices made by Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl during the Holocaust changed the course ...

Miller School pulmonologist treats COVID-19 patient with nitric oxide therapy

A medical specialist with the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine ha ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching