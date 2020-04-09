California, California, Canes Covering Coronavirus

Fewer cars but more people on Dove Canyon Drive

Bailey Donine
Trabuco Canyon, California
5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Sunny, green and busy Dove Canyon Drive is always filled with cars and Santa Margarita students who attend the Catholic high school directly in front of my house.  

Because it is the main road to get in and out of the community, it is usually hustling and bustling with activity. However, the vehicular traffic has died down but the number of people walking and jogging on the sidewalks has increased.

Families arespending time together on Dove Canyon Drive.

AlthoughI’m sure the coronavirus will continue to spread, we are all trying to find ways to get out while still focusing on social distancing. 

April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


