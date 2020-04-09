Maria Jose Flores Miami, Florida 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020

Everyday life at a standstill

I wonder when I’m going to be able to walk around Sunset Place again in South Miami.

I usually like to go there and enjoy simple things, including getting my nails done at Tiffany Nails Spa. I always loved walking through the little shops, going to the movies with friends, and getting dinner or lunch at my favorite Cuban restaurant, Casa Cuba.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought everyday life to a standstill across Miami-Dade as “safer at home” orders, curfews and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 have led to empty streets.

Including Sunset Drive.

During the recent mayoral election for the city, candidates talked about reviving the nearly empty streets of downtown South Miami, and Sunset Drive is in the center of that commercial revival.

But Sunset Drive seems completely empty now. I have never seen anything like it.

I hope everything returns to normal very soon. For now, stay home and be safe.

