Canes Covering Coronavirus, Massachusetts

Empty evenings in the suburbs of Boston

Haley Lanzoni
Sudbury, Massachusetts
6:52 p.m. April 5, 2020

For the first week of the COVID-19 pandemic it seemed as though I had been put in a time machine back to when technology didn’t overpower everyone’s lives.

The state of Massachusetts had never felt this lively since I was 10 years old. Kids weren’t on their usual technology and could be seen riding bikes, playing tennis and running around their neighborhoods with their siblings and families. Masses of people were outside enjoying eachothers company, 6-feet away, of course.

This all changed on April 5.

Although Fieldstone Farm Road, the street that I live on, doesn’t have many young families with kids, I now notice a silence about it.

My parents had turned on the news, and I immediately realized why it was so much less busy this evening.

Massachusetts had set curfew “asking all nonessential workers in Boston to remain in their homes from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Although this is becoming common across certain states, it didn’t seem like something that could happen in my state. It’s strange to think that for the next few weeks, or however long the mayor  decides is safe, it will be illegal to drive a car, go to the grocery store, or even be outside of your own house after a certain time.

COVID-19 is continuing to claim lives in the Boston area, and it is a frightening reality that I believe is beginning to sink in. Although this is a safety measure, I hope we are able to go back to our normal everyday lives soon so the streets can be busy again without the worry of a pandemic.

April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


