Treasure Wilson Wesley Chapel, Florida 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020

Driveway Fun in Wesley Chapel

In one small neighborhood in Wesley Chapel, you will see families going on bike rides, children creating their own games, and even the occasional ice cream truck.

Self-quarantine and stay-at-home orders encouraged lots of Union Park families to engage with each other. People aren’t at the public pool, gym, or parks but instead with their families gathered in driveways or backyards.

On a typical day, Tonka Terrace would be fairly quiet, considering most people would be shut away in their house. However, now more people have decided to take advantage of the sunlight while remaining at a fair distance from each other.

My family also has started biking around the neighborhood, and people are still cautious but give the occasional wave or smile, as a sort of remembrance that we’re all living through this pandemic together.

