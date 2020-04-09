Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida

Driveway Fun in Wesley Chapel

Treasure Wilson
Wesley Chapel, Florida
3:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020

Driveway Fun in Wesley Chapel

In one small neighborhood in Wesley Chapel, you will see families going on bike rides, children creating their own games, and even the occasional ice cream truck.

Self-quarantine and stay-at-home orders encouraged lots of Union Park families to engage with each other. People aren’t at the public pool, gym, or parks but instead with their families gathered in driveways or backyards. 

On a typical day, Tonka Terrace would be fairly quiet, considering most people would be shut away in their house. However, now more people have decided to take advantage of the sunlight while remaining at a fair distance from each other.

My family also has started biking around the neighborhood, and people are still cautious but give the occasional wave or smile, as a sort of remembrance that we’re all living through this pandemic together.

Click on one of the city names to read our correspondent’s blog post from that area:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 9, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Dean reflects on the state of the media in the age of coronavirus

Karin Wilkins, dean of the University of Miami School of Communication, examines the challenges faci ...

Sylvester researchers to collaborate with Miami-Dade County on coronavirus testing

The new testing effort, announced Friday by Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, will use a finger prick to chec ...

Photomosaics lead to more research to help save the ocean’s reefs

A University of Miami scientist is awarded a Pew grant to study coral reef restoration in the Caribb ...

Meaning and mattering in the age of COVID-19

How the choices made by Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl during the Holocaust changed the course ...

Miller School pulmonologist treats COVID-19 patient with nitric oxide therapy

A medical specialist with the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine ha ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching