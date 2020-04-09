The street where you live: Changing scenery in the time of coronavirus

The world looks different now. Our lives look different now. Even our homes look different now.

Since mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the United States, infecting upwards of 400,000 people and killing more than 14,000. Almost nothing about life is normal right now, including what people see when they look out their windows.

Miami Hurricane reporters quarantining around the country took photos of the streets they live on and reported on how the scenery in their towns has changed.

This is America in the time of coronavirus.

