Crossword: April 5 – April 11

Across:
1. Lackluster
7. It’s not you, it’s __.
8. Cool, sick
9. Opposite of Kanye
11. __-In-Out
12. Roads, abbr.
13. Icey home
16. Brothers dominating the news cycle
18. Morning
19. Small bug that likes rain
Down:
1. Country with the most COVID-19 cases
2. __Miller, American singer
3. UM sorority
4. That’s his modus operandi
5. Inside of a peach is ___
6. Found on cameras, glasses
10. Alone
12. In a few
14. Chew but refrain from eating
15. Exclamation in texts
17. Cane-card swipers in the dorms
Looking for the answers? Click here.