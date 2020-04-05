Fun and Games

Crossword: April 5 – April 11

Crossword by Managing Editor Anna Timmons.

Across:

1. Lackluster

7. It’s not you, it’s __.

8. Cool, sick

9. Opposite of Kanye

11. __-In-Out

12. Roads, abbr.

13. Icey home

16. Brothers dominating the news cycle

18. Morning

19. Small bug that likes rain

Down:

1. Country with the most COVID-19 cases

2. __Miller, American singer

3. UM sorority

4. That’s his modus operandi

5. Inside of a peach is ___

6. Found on cameras, glasses

10. Alone

12. In a few

14. Chew but refrain from eating

15. Exclamation in texts

17. Cane-card swipers in the dorms

Looking for the answers? Click here.

April 5, 2020

Reporters

Anna Timmons


