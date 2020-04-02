Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

Florida now on stay-at-home order

Francheska Castillo
South Miami, Florida
6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1

Florida now on stay-at-home order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has imposed a 30-day stay-at-home order in the Sunshine State today, which means that all residents should stay indoors unless they are pursuing “essential services or activities.”

The announcement puts the entire state under the same set of regulations. South Miami had taken earlier precautions, requiring all city parks, pool facilities and indoor facilities closed to the public.

When I heard this news it reminded me of how serious all of this is.

I don’t like to be a negative person, but sometimes I feel like the situation isn’t getting better.

I definitely miss all the things I used to take for granted, such as going to class on campus and seeing my friends. I hope people take this seriously and shelter in place and practice social distancing. The more we follow the rules, I’m hopeful that the quicker this will all end.

