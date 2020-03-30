Alena Williams Hartford, Connecticut 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tensions rise at nursing homes across Connecticut

Since March 1, weeks before the state went into total lockdown due to coronavirus concerns, nursing homes across the state were taking their own precautions in preventing the spread of the virus.

Connecticut, like many other states, are concerned about the elderly in nursing homes after more than 20 deaths were linked to a Washington nursing home near Seattle in late February.

Federal investigators have been looking into inspection reports and infection-control measures at nursing facilities throughout the country.

In Connecticut, 145 out of the state’s 217 nursing homes were cited for infection-control violations between 2017 and 2019, according to a news report in the CT Mirror. A third of the COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut have been in facilities that treat the elderly

Because of the increased risk of infection for the elderly, visitors have not been allowed inside nursing home facilities, nor are the residents allowed to leave.

With all of the panic amid the unknown, families of the elderly have grown more concerned. Not being allowed to see their loved ones has added to the panic and general concern over the coronavirus.

