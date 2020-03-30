Treasure Wilson Wesley Chapel, Florida 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Tampa Bay ends Gen Z ‘corona-cation’

Gen Zers were hitting Florida beaches, especially in Clearwater Beach, during spring break.

Despite the growing number of people testing positive for COVID-19, Tampa Bay didn’t rush to implement stricter curfews, and city restrictions did not go into effect until March 23.

“A few days ago, the epidemic wasn’t as serious, so we decided to go to the beach,” said Destinee Donaldson, a Florida Atlantic University student.

“When the recent restrictions came up, it definitely took me by surprise. However, lots of young adults were there,” Donaldson added. “Some people were walking around with handwipes and sanitizer, while some didn’t take it seriously.”

The spread of the disease should be treated seriously.

When I vacationed in South Beach for spring break, many Gen Zers, including myself, weren’t aware of the severity.

However, it is time my generation listens to the new rules, so we can prevent the spread of it. We don’t need to make the situation worse than it already is.

