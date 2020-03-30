Sabrina Snyder Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25

Do I have COVID-19? Waiting, waiting for test results

It is now Day 8 in self-quarantine, and I still have no COVID-19 test result back from my doctor.

Most people with COVID-19 symptoms who have tested are told they would receive their result back in 3-5 days.

I got tested at Penn Medicine in Radnor, Pennsylvania, on March 17, and it is now March 25, and I am still without a response.

Over the past week I have been too sick to worry about when I would be receiving my test result. Now that I am getting better, it is the only thing on my mind.

Being that my symptoms were so similar to those of COVID-19, I have been staying in my room until my result comes back and only if I test negative can I be let out of my room. If I test positive, I would have to stay isolated for another seven days.

Since feeling better I have felt trapped in my room, as if I am a prisoner. It is hard, now that I am feeling healthy, to voluntarily want to stay locked in my room, but I know it is what I have to do to keep my family safe.

I have had many virtual calls with doctors who have prescribed me different medications, some of which have helped, and some which have not. It is my best belief that if I do not have COVID-19 then I have had a virus and bacterial infection that went untreated.

I hope at the end of this I do not have COVID-19 and can be freed from my room and reunite with my family again.

