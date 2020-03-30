Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

DJs spin their talents on social media

Maraya Rivera
Little Havana, Miami, Florida
9 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2020

DJs spin their talents on social media

With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job markets has begun to suffer greatly. Being from Miami and currently living in the Little Havana area, I have seen first hand many small businesses take a huge hit.

My roommate, Hanna Kramer, also known as Dj Kira, is just one of many independent entertainers who has been impacted.

With extreme limitations being placed on events, bars and nightclubs, Miami night life has been completely halted. As a result, Dj Kira finds herself temporarily out of work.

Like many other DJs, Dj Kira has taken to social media, where she can continue to express her creativity and interact with supporters.

“I saw some DJs start going on Instagram or Facebook Live, and I noticed how many people were supporting and even sending money to assist in these hard times,” Dj Kira said.

Small time DJs aren’t the only ones utilizing these platforms. Swae Lee, a member of the famous rap duo, Rae Sremmurd, recently hosted a concert on his Instagram Live. He performed many of his top hits, including “Black Beatles,” for his fans to enjoy.

Click on another area to read more of our correspondent’s blogs:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


March 30, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Film industry responds to COVID-19 as many face quarantine

As the novel coronavirus continues to force people inside, movie theaters across the globe have clos ...

Instructor encourages creative virtual teaching techniques

Richard Myers, a senior lecturer in the Miller School of Medicine, offers tips and best practices on ...

New degree prepares students for the world of big data

Offered this fall, the Master of Science in Data Science will tailor its curriculum for multiple fie ...

Are COVID-19 shutdowns teaching us how to reverse the effects of climate change?

In the wake of measures instituted to stop the spread of the pandemic across the globe, emission lev ...

COVID-19 spurs need for a boost in cyber hygiene

A University of Miami cybersecurity lecturer provides a few tips to ensure a positive and safe compu ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching