Maraya Rivera Little Havana, Miami, Florida 9 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2020

DJs spin their talents on social media

With the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job markets has begun to suffer greatly. Being from Miami and currently living in the Little Havana area, I have seen first hand many small businesses take a huge hit.

My roommate, Hanna Kramer, also known as Dj Kira, is just one of many independent entertainers who has been impacted.

With extreme limitations being placed on events, bars and nightclubs, Miami night life has been completely halted. As a result, Dj Kira finds herself temporarily out of work.

Like many other DJs, Dj Kira has taken to social media, where she can continue to express her creativity and interact with supporters.

“I saw some DJs start going on Instagram or Facebook Live, and I noticed how many people were supporting and even sending money to assist in these hard times,” Dj Kira said.

Small time DJs aren’t the only ones utilizing these platforms. Swae Lee, a member of the famous rap duo, Rae Sremmurd, recently hosted a concert on his Instagram Live. He performed many of his top hits, including “Black Beatles,” for his fans to enjoy.

