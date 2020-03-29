Crossword: March 29 – April 4

Reaching your limit with quarantine boredom? Test your knowledge with this week’s crossword.
Across
1. Dense
5. Corp. behind “Animal Crossings”
6. Make it ___
8. Popular rap album, 2019
10. Minty counterpart of tic
13. Single unit
14. Former Mexican Sec. of Health
15. It’s to die ___
16. Shell
18. Smallest U.S. state
19. Popular quarantine game
24. Newest Voice coach
25. Proposal
29. Common problem with COVID-19
32. Life-saving device
Down
2. Group of chemicals
3. New Netflix obsession
4. Hippo campus?
5. Streaming service
7. Sweet hobby
9. Brazilian metropolis
11. Joan of ___
12. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg
13. “Game __ Thrones”
17. In person, for short
19. Slightly open
20. Yoko O__
21. __ and Pa
22. Life __ we know it
23. Plea for help
25. Popular sports show, ESPN
26. Virtual laugh
27. Air Force Association
28. Communications Co.
29. “Bring it __”
30. Utah (abbr)
31. Post office
