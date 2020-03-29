Fun and Games

Crossword: March 29 – April 4

Reaching your limit with quarantine boredom? Test your knowledge with this week’s crossword.

Crossword by Managing Editor, Anna Timmons

Across

1. Dense

5. Corp. behind “Animal Crossings”

6. Make it ___

8. Popular rap album, 2019

10. Minty counterpart of tic

13. Single unit

14. Former Mexican Sec. of Health

15. It’s to die ___

16. Shell

18. Smallest U.S. state

19. Popular quarantine game

24. Newest Voice coach

25. Proposal

29. Common problem with COVID-19

32. Life-saving device

Down

2. Group of chemicals

3. New Netflix obsession

4. Hippo campus?

5. Streaming service

7. Sweet hobby

9. Brazilian metropolis

11. Joan of ___

12. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg

13. “Game __ Thrones”

17. In person, for short

19. Slightly open

20. Yoko O__

21. __ and Pa

22. Life __ we know it

23. Plea for help

25. Popular sports show, ESPN

26. Virtual laugh

27. Air Force Association

28. Communications Co.

29. “Bring it __”

30. Utah (abbr)

31. Post office

Want to check your answers? Click here.

March 29, 2020

Reporters

Anna Timmons


