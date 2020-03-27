Massiel Leyva Miramar, Florida Thursday, March 26, 3:30 p.m.

Second Coronavirus testing site opens at the Hard Rock Stadium

A new drive-through coronavirus testing site opened March 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium close to the Miami-Dade and Broward county line.

The same space that was home to the tailgates for the Miami Hurricanes football games has been transformed into a scenario where uncertainty reigns.

The mobile site in Miami Gardens will focus on testing first responders, health-care personnel and seniors, 65 and older, who present symptoms of the virus. There are now three government-run testing sites in South Florida, including C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens where the Canes cheered their team before the games is now a drive-through coronavirus testing site. Photo credit: Massiel Leyva

The cars wait in a line until they arrive at the first tent set up, where health officials check to see if the people in the vehicle are qualified for testing. If they meet the required criteria, they proceed to the next tent where the test is administered. If not, they are directed to the exit.

This testing site administered up to 753 tests on Wednesday. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until supplies last.

As of March 26, there is a total of 504 reported cases of COVID-19 in Broward, second highest county after Miami-Dade with 616 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Florida has a total of 2,355 confirmed cases and 28 deaths.