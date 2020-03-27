Canes Covering Coronavirus

Cuomo makes passionate plea to keep New Yorkers safe

Sigal Sharoni
New York City
Tuesday, March 24, 11:30 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning that the rate of infection for COVID-19 in the state continues to increase.

“I will turn this state upside down to get the hospital beds we need,” said Cuomo, who is serving his third term as governor. He said he believes the apex of the outbreak is still 14-21 days away, so it’s important to act efficiently and quickly.

Cuomo begged for help from the federal government to send ventilators to New York, where the confirmed number of cases totaled 25,665 as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna make it,” said Cuomo. “Because I love New York… Love wins, always, and it will win again through this virus.”

This news conference took place two days after Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” plan went into effect. As of March 22, New Yorkers are required to stay inside and close down any non-essential businesses, among other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cuomo has gained popularity among New York residents, many of them women who have new-found respect for their governor.

“He’s being very honest and very truthful,” said Long Island resident Tamara Francis. “You can really sense the passion in his tone. I’m impressed.”

March 27, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


