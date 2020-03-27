Haley Lanzoni Boston, Massachusetts March 27th, 2020

Coronavirus Worries Medical Professionals in Boston

The coronavirus seems to be hitting the East Coast extremely hard as it is home to many major cities including Boston. Health care officials worry as, according to official reports, more than 100 hospital workers in Boston have tested positive for coronavirus

As the number of cases in the Boston area increases, more medical professionals continue to contract the disease, which will be very dangerous for patients at these hospitals.

As Boston is home to three of the most renowned hospitals in the country — Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center — officials are attempting to slow the spread by quarantining Massachusetts residents.

Medical professionals who test positive will not be working until cleared by health services.