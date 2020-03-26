V's Take

Keeping busy during quarantine

Practicing social distancing does not mean all sexual endeavors must come to a halt. Depending solely on another person to be physically with you in order to feel pleasure is unhealthy. It’s time to get creative. Here are three ways to keep busy during quarantine:

1. Create some drama

Nothing kills the sex drive quite like boredom, so it’s time to create some drama. Some ideas include, but are not limited to, flirting with an ex lover, confessing sexual attraction to a friend and entertaining that classmate with a thing for you. All of these ideas are beautifully toxic enough to keep quarantine interesting for the next couple of months, while also allowing enough time for things to cool down before our return in the fall. I have Gemini in my chart, so I know what I’m encouraging. Even if it goes horribly wrong, what are they going to do? Come over?

2. Rub one out

It is scientifically proven that masturbation improves the immune system. There is no excuse. For the sake of your grandparents, please jerk off. The better your immune system, the less likely you are to contract the virus and spread it to others. Personally, I have done my part in making my immune system so indestructible that I could make out with any girl with corona and cure her.

3. Initiate cybersex

Those of you in relationships now isolated from your partner may be frustrated now that sex has become inaccessible. In the spirit of Doja Cat, I want you to get freaky on camera. Cyber sex is a completely different experience that is just as enjoyable if you are open minded. While you can’t exactly scissor over Skype, you can show your partner exactly what they’re missing while capturing it at the perfect angles. Host a Zoom orgy with your hottest peers. Contribute to our struggling economy by starting an OnlyFans account. The opportunities are endless.

Taking care of yourself not only includes your physical and mental health, but also your sexual health. Don’t forget to cash in on some free dopamine every once in a while.

Best,

V

March 26, 2020

Reporters

V'S Take


You may also like

Student government president on how to be ‘socially responsible’ during pandemic
Student-created petition calls for pass/fail grading option, receives more than 5,500 signatures
First reported UM student tests positive for coronavirus
Around the Web
New degree prepares students for the world of big data

Offered this fall, the Master of Science in Data Science will tailor its curriculum for multiple fie ...

Are COVID-19 shutdowns teaching us how to reverse the effects of climate change?

In the wake of measures instituted to stop the spread of the pandemic across the globe, emission lev ...

COVID-19 spurs need for a boost in cyber hygiene

A University of Miami cybersecurity lecturer provides a few tips to ensure a positive and safe compu ...

Contingency course puts students at the helm of a crisis

Students experience the urgency of managing crises in a newly conceived Miami Herbert Business Schoo ...

Internship fund offers financial assistance to undergraduates

The Toppel Career Center is accepting applications from University of Miami undergraduate students w ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching