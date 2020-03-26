Blogs, News

Introducing The Hurricane’s newest blog: ‘Canes Covering Cornavirus’

The Miami Hurricane staff isn’t taking a break during quarantine. In fact, we think it’s more important than ever to double down on our passions for quality journalism and unique storytelling.

That’s why we’re starting a new blog called “Canes Covering Coronavirus.”

The blog, which will launch Friday, features entries from Hurricane reporters around the globe as they document what it’s like to live through the coronavirus pandemic. Each post aims to explore how different people in different parts of the world are coping with the challenges, changes and unusual situations brought on by COVID-19.

With input from nearly 40 writers, “Canes Covering Coronavirus” will offer readers an array of viewpoints. Contributors are writing from several locations— Florida, New York, Arkansas, California, and Brazil, just to name a few— turning the blog into a mosaic of varied experiences.

Combining observational reporting with personal anecdotes, writers will cover everything from light-hearted stories about how they’re dealing with online classes to more serious explorations of the anxieties arising from living through this pandemic as a young person.

In addition, reporters will cover challenges specific to their location, including food shortages and political tensions. “Canes Covering Coronavirus” seeks to offer first-hand experiences and personal perspectives that reflect how coronavirus has impacted different places.

In addition to text entries, the blog will contain multimedia features such as photo, video and an interactive map that allows users to view posts based on the writer’s location.

These are unprecedented times for us as students, journalists and people. We hope that “Canes Covering Coronavirus” offers both entertainment and understanding to our readers.

March 26, 2020

Reporters

Rebecca Goddard


Around the Web
New degree prepares students for the world of big data

Offered this fall, the Master of Science in Data Science will tailor its curriculum for multiple fie ...

Are COVID-19 shutdowns teaching us how to reverse the effects of climate change?

In the wake of measures instituted to stop the spread of the pandemic across the globe, emission lev ...

COVID-19 spurs need for a boost in cyber hygiene

A University of Miami cybersecurity lecturer provides a few tips to ensure a positive and safe compu ...

Contingency course puts students at the helm of a crisis

Students experience the urgency of managing crises in a newly conceived Miami Herbert Business Schoo ...

Internship fund offers financial assistance to undergraduates

The Toppel Career Center is accepting applications from University of Miami undergraduate students w ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching