Looking for something to pass the time during your self-quarantine? Try out this week’s crossword puzzle.

Across

1. One of the few stocks going up



5. Introversion rebranded

6. Global crisis

8. Self-isolated drink

9. Out of content

10. Head of coronavirus task force

Down

1. In need of a vacation

2. Hot commodity

3. Socializing during quarantine

4. Classes beginning 3/23

7. Becoming popular among the GDP

Did you solve it? Check your answers here.