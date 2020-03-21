First reported UM student tests positive for coronavirus

The first reported student at the University of Miami has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent out on Saturday, March 21 by University Communications.

The student is at their residence off-campus, self-isolated and is doing well, according to message. For the sake of maintaining patient privacy, no other details have been released.

In order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, health officials are providing guidance to those who came into close contact with the student.

“Our best wishes have been extended to the student for a rapid recovery,” the message stated.

The university encouraged all students to continue to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines set by health officials. For more coronavirus information, students can check coronavirus.miami.edu.