Entry six: A guide to an unexpected self-quarantine

Today I feel like the reincarnation of Nicole Kidman skipping into the sunlight after her divorce with Tom Cruise. I signed my completion of quarantine forms this morning on Student Health. Upon realizing that every single place is closed, I sat at home until dinner time, when I decided I wanted to go for a drive and support my favorite Miami small business.

I drove across town for my favorite hot dogs: Arbetter’s. The drive was well worth it. If you’re getting bored of cooking at home, please support local, small businesses that are struggling right now. McDonald’s and Starbucks will be around always, but your favorite mom and pop’s Chinese place might not. If you have not tried Arbetter’s hot dogs on Bird Road, do yourself a favor and try them.

Photo credit: Grace Harrington

Reports say that the U.S. may be headed for a fate similar to Italy’s, though I am doubtful because of the precautions we’ve taken. My heart breaks for Italy every day. If there is anything to be learned from the Italians, it is to show compassion to each other, even if it’s from your balcony each night.

Even though my 14 day quarantine is done, it’s really not over. It seems that we better get comfy in our homes because we’re not going anywhere for a long time. I’m so sorry if you’ve lost your job or if you are not being paid during this time. Please be careful and really stay inside as much as you can, as it seems like coronavirus will be with us for the months to come.

March 20, 2020

