UM announces changes to commencement schedule

The University of Miami announced Thursday morning that all spring undergraduate, graduate and law commencement ceremonies will be postponed to December 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Miller School of Medicine will host a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. EST.

“We are so proud of the effort you have extended to complete your degree,” said Patricia Whitely, the vice president for student affairs, in an email sent to all graduating students. “We realize that the postponement of May commencement ceremonies is extremely disappointing, and we did not reach this decision lightly. It was made by keeping the health and safety of our campus community and your families and loved ones in mind.”

Students who complete their academic requirements will still earn their degree in May and be considered graduates of UM, despite the delayed ceremonies. The Division of Student Affairs will provide graduates who are unable to return to campus in December with an option to ship regalia and diploma covers directly to their homes. Students will only be responsible for the $11 shipping fee.

The department is also also working to make Stoles of Gratitude available for online purchase so that students who are unable to attend in December can still receive all graduation materials.

This semester’s Senior Send-Off events, including the Commencement Ball, have also been canceled.

“We are disappointed for you and disappointed with you,” Whitely said in the email. “This is also our chance to recognize and thank you. We’re sorry- the world pandemic has created unprecedented times.”

The revised commencement schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday, May 9, 2020 – Miller School of Medicine ceremonies, hosted online
  • Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Regularly-scheduled ceremonies for the class of Fall 2020
  • Friday, December 18, 2020 – Law and graduate ceremonies
  • Saturday, December 19, 2020 – Undergraduate ceremonies

Featured image source: UM Commencement

March 19, 2020

Reporters

Rebecca Goddard


