List of restaurants near campus available for delivery and takeout

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Miami-Dade officials announced a closure of all restaurants, bars and clubs. However, several restaurants remain open to feed customers through delivery and takeout.

For those local commuter students and those students choosing to stay in the dorms or local apartments for the remainder of the semester, here is a list of several fan-favorite eateries nearby the University of Miami Coral Gables campus that are ready to fulfill your next delivery or takeout order.

Just a walk away from campus:

Denny’s, 1150 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (8 minute walk from Stanford Drive). Free delivery with online ordering at Dennys.com through April 12, delivery available via Postmates (305) 666-6250.



Madruga Bakery, 1430 South Dixie Highway Suite (21 minute walk from Stanford Drive) Takeout and curbside service available. 305-262-6130, madrugabakery.com

McDonald’s, 1148 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (7 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout, drive-thru and delivery. Order via DoorDash and UberEats. 305-666-9919, McDonalds.com.

Miami’s Best Pizza, 5833 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables (19 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. 305-666-5931, miamisbestpizza.com.

Moon Thai & Japanese Restaurant, 1118 South Dixie Highway Coral Gables (6 minute walk from Stanford Drive). Takeout and delivery. Order via UberEats and Postmates. 305-668-9890, moonthai.com/locations/coral-gables.html.

Ohho Noodles Market, 1100 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (6 minute walk from Stanford Drive). Takeout and delivery. Order via ohhonoodlesmarket.com and Postmates. (305) 663-5881.

Shake Shack, 1450 S Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (19 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. Pre-order at shakeshack.com or the Shack App for pickup, or order for delivery through Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates, 786-470-3701.

Spring Chicken, 1514 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (21 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Order online through DoorDash. 305-699-6098, eatspringchicken.com.

TGI Friday’s, 1200 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables (10 minute walk from Stanford Drive) Takeout and delivery. Order via tgifridays.com, DoorDash, Grubhub and Seamless. 305-668-7808.

Coral Gables

Benihana, 242 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables (11 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. Order via benihana.com, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Seamless. 305-567-2000.

Bulla Gastrobar, 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables (11 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Free delivery for lunch and dinner with UberEats and Postmates. Free dessert if you call for takeout. 786-810-6215, Bullagastrobar.com

California Pizza Kitchen, 300 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables (10 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) $10 off takeout or delivery on orders of $40+ if you use the code “10off40” at checkout through March 20 at cpk.com. Delivery also available via Grubhub, Postmates and Seamless. 305-774-9940.

Carrot Express, 259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables (11 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Free delivery available at eatcarrotexpress.com. Order via DoorDash, Grubhub or Seamless. 786-471-4985.

Cheesecake Factory, 2418 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables (12 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout, curbside service and delivery available. Receive a $0 delivery fee on DoorDash of orders of $15 or more through March 20. Order at thecheesecakefactory.com or DoorDash. 305-529-0703.

Fiola Miami, 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Miami (6 minute drive, 27 minute walk from Stanford Drive). Takeout or delivery available to those living in these zip codes: 33133, 33146, 33143, 33134, 33156, 33155 and 33173. 305-912-2639, fiolamiami.com.

Giardino’s Gourmet Salads, 2346 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables (13 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Free delivery for all orders made from their website or app through March 22. 305-460-6010, giardinosalads.com.

Havana Harry’s, 4612 South Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables (5 minute drive, 24 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout only. 305-661-2622, havanaharrys.com.

Ichimi, 2330 Salzedo St, Coral Gables (11 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. Order via DoorDash or call 305-960-7016, ichimiramenbar.com.

Morelia’s Gourmet Paletas, 76 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables (13 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. Order via paletasmorelia.com, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates or Seamless. 305-456-1306.

Tap 42 Gables, 301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables (12 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Delivery and curbside service. Order via Postmates and UberEats. 786-391-1566, tap42.com.

Coconut Grove

Bombay Darbar, 2901 Florida Ave, Miami (11 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. Order online at bombaydarbar.com or via Postmates. 305-444-7272.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, 3435 Main Highway, Miami (10 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and curbside services only. 786-502-2396, firemandereks.com.

Lokal Burgers and Beer, 3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami (8 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. Order via lokalmiami.com or DoorDash. 305-442-3377.

Vicky’s House, 3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami (8 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Takeout and delivery. 305-442-3377, vickyshouse.com.

South Miami

Akashi, 5830 South Dixie Highway, South Miami (7 minute drive, 29 minute walk from Stanford Drive,) Takeout or delivery. Order via Postmates or call 305-665-6261. akashisushi.com.

La Pizza, 5840 SW 71st St, South Miami (7 minute drive, 30 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Order online at lapizzafl.com to save 10 percent. Takeout or delivery. Order via DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and SliceLife. 305-763-8037.

Miu’s Tea, 5853 Sunset Drive, South Miami (7 minute drive, 32 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout or delivery. Order via Grubhub, Postmates and Seamless. 786-558-8384, miustea.com.

Pinecrest Bakery, 6655 South Dixie Highway, Miami (10 minute drive from Stanford Drive.) Still open 24 hours. After 11 p.m., call-in and online orders only. Takeout or delivery available. Order via pinecrestbakery.com, Postmates, Seamless and Grubhub. 305-668-2910.

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen, 5818 South Dixie Highway, South Miami (7 minute drive, 30 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout or delivery. Order via DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless and Toast. 305-665-4370, ricekitchen.com.

Sports Grill, 1559 Sunset Drive, Miami (8 minute drive, 30 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout or delivery. Order via DoorDash, Postmates and Toast. 305-668-0396, sportsgrillmiami.com.

TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, 5829 SW 73rd St, South Miami (7 minute drive, 32 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout or delivery. Order via DeliveryDudes, Grubhub and Seamless. 305-668-5612, Tacocraft.com

Threefold Cafe, 6907 South Red Rd, Coral Gables (9 minute drive, 28 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout or delivery. Order via Postmates. 305-456-6762, threefoldcafe.com.

3 Chefs and a Chicken, 8195 SW 40th St, Miami (7 minute drive, 25 minute walk from Stanford Drive.) Takeout, drive-thru or delivery. Order via Grubhub and Seamless. 305-267-3011, 3chefsandachicken.com.