Entry five: A guide to an unexpected self-quarantine

Day 14 of quarantine:

Last day of quarantine! I’m so glad that I did not catch coronavirus when I left Italy. Fourteen days really feels like an eternity, but it’s much better than risking getting sick. I’m still waiting on hearing when classes are. I’m becoming nervous about school now because I feel so unprepared. I’m supposed to have class on Tuesday with professors on the other side of the world. I still don’t know if my 9 a.m. will become a 3 a.m.

Two of my classes will begin with midterms and I have not been in a classroom in three weeks. I’m hoping for a heavy curve. It’s hard to even think about school when the whole world is on pause.

On the bright side, I’m really looking forward to seeing my URome friends again on Zoom. Can’t wait to talk about god and religion on a digital platform because we’re in the middle of a pandemic. That will be an interesting conversation, no doubt.

March 19, 2020

