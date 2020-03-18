What to do when there’s nothing to do: Entertainment for self quarantine

Coronavirus, travel bans, death, online classes and tons of uncertainty. Between them, life right now is stressful, to say the least. And, with social distancing now more important than ever, chances are that stress is going to be coupled with a whole lot of boredom going forward.

But, it does not have to be that way.

While staying informed and being socially responsible is imperative in a situation like this one, it is not everything. Entertaining yourself and having a method of escape is going to be key in not letting panic and loneliness consume your life. Because, let’s face it, 10 or more updates a day about a rising death rate and constant reminders to not leave home for fear of endangering the sick and elderly has the potential to work anyone into a negative headspace.

Not sure where to start? You are in the right place. With the help of our staff and contributors, The Hurricane has compiled a list of “feel good” entertainment to explore during what seems to be the new normal, at least for the foreseeable future. Movies, TV shows, music or podcasts– pick your poison, because we’ve got them all.

Movies





“After” (2019): available on Netflix

“All the Bright Places” (2020): available on Netflix

“A Madea Family Funeral” (2019): available on Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Daughters of the Dust” (1991): available on Amazon Prime

“Freaky Friday” (2003): available on Disney+, Amazon Prime

“Kicking and Screaming” (2005): available on Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Mamma Mia” (2008): available on Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Sing Street” (2016): available on Amazon Prime

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” (2018): available on Netflix, Amazon Prime

“The Intouchables” (2011): available on Tubi, Vudu

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013): available on Hulu, Amazon Prime

Television





“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: available on Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Prime

“Arrested Development”: available on Netflix

“Big Mouth”: available on Netflix

“Chewing Gum”: available on Netflix

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”: available on Netflix

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: available on Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Prime

“Derry Girls”: available on Netflix

“Gentefied”: available on Netflix

“Good Trouble”: available on Hulu, Freeform, Amazon Prime

“Grown-ish”: available on Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Nailed It!”: available on Netflix

“New Girl”: available on Netflix, Amazon Prime

“On My Block”: available on Netflix

“Parks and Recreation”: available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime

“Queer Eye”: available on Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek”: available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime

“The Inbetweeners”: available on Netflix

“The Office”: available on Netflix, Amazon Prime

“Toy Boy”: available on Netflix

“Ugly Delicious”: available on Netflix

Music (songs)

“Blooming” – Kodie Shane

“Bubba” (full album) – KAYTRANADA

“By and By” – Caamp

“Carry Me Away” – John Mayer

“EARFQUAKE” – Tyler, The Creator

“Electric Love”- BORNS

“Graceland” – Paul Simon

“Gone” – Charli XCX

“Hallelujah” – HAIM

“Happy Together” – The Turtles

“In My Life” – The Beatles

“It Was A Good Day” – Ice Cube

“Last Dance” – Donna Summer

“Nada” – Kari Faux

“New Light” – John Mayer

“Pursuit of Happiness” – Kid Cudi, MGMT, Ratatat

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Slow Burn” – Kacey Musgraves

“Softly” – Clairo

“Stop This Train” – John Mayer

“Sunday Candy” – Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment

“The Heart of Life” – John Mayer

“The Way Life Goes” – Lil Uzi Vert, Oh Wonder

“This Life” – Vampire Weekend

“Unbearably White” – Vampire Weekend

“Weezer (Teal Album)” (full album) – Weezer

“Where The Skies Are Blue” – The Lumineers

To listen to the entire “Social distance & chill” playlist, click here.

Podcasts

Books

“After” – Anna Todd

“Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear” – Elizabeth Gilbert

“Bossypants” – Tina Fey

“The Alchemist” – Paulo Coelho

“The Impossible Fortress” – Jason Rekulak

“Yes Please” – Amy Poehler

For more suggestions, check out our spring reading list published earlier this month.

Articles, Poetry and Prose

Featured image from pixabay.com.