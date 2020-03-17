Member of medical campus community tests positive for coronavirus

University Communications sent out an email Tuesday night informing students that a member of the medical campus community has tested positive for coronavirus.

At this time, the test results are considered preemptive because doctors are still waiting for official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the news release, the infected individual is in good condition and self-isolating. No other details have been released.

UHealth facilities have enacted numerous measures to prevent the spread of disease. Hospitals and clinics are screening all visitors at clinical entry points, moving suspected patients to isolated rooms for further examination, equipping clinical staff with approved personal protective equipment and establishing a policy of remote work for non-clinical employees.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

