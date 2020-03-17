Coronavirus, Opinion

An update from The Hurricane: We’re still here for you

These are trying times, and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air right now. Travel bans, online classes and social distancing are new and confusing concepts to many people, but there’s one thing you can always be certain about: The Miami Hurricane will continue delivering accurate and relevant information to the UM community, furthering the same mission we’ve had since our inception 90 years ago.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak, our team has come to the difficult conclusion that it will not be possible to continue with our weekly print publication until classes return to normal and our full staff returns to campus. However, we remain determined to fulfill our goals and are therefore shifting our energy entirely toward our online content. We will continue posting important stories, updates and perspectives to our website, themiamihurricane.com.

Additionally, in an effort to effectively cover this pandemic and its effects on the UM community, we are proud to announce a daily newsletter that will highlight our local coverage of the coronavirus.

Click here to subscribe, and check your inbox every week day at 5 p.m. to stay up to date on the latest information and read perspectives from UM students, faculty and staff.

It is important now more than ever to stay informed about the world around us. I assure you The Hurricane will be a source of light in this darkness.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Goddard

Editor-in-Chief

March 17, 2020

