All classes to move online for remainder of semester, housing to close

The University of Miami announced Tuesday morning that all classes will be conducted online for the remainder of the semester. Additionally, on-campus housing will partially close March 25, with limited exceptions for students who are unable to return home or cannot find housing off campus.

In accordance with previous announcements, classes will resume March 23 in an online format. But now classes will remain online until the end of the semester, May 6. There will be no final exam period.

The university also decided to partially close on-campus housing beginning March 25. Students who cannot return home for any reason or who cannot find other accommodations will be allowed to stay. Each request to do so can be made via the housing portal and will be reviewed on an individual basis by Housing and Residential Life staff.

Students who leave on-campus housing do not have to clear out their belongings and fully check out of housing until May 8 at 5 p.m. Students leaving on-campus housing will receive prorated room and board costs for the remainder of the semester, although no further details have been announced at this time.

In addition to housing, the wellness center, university pool and university libraries will also close. The University Center Complex, including the Shalala Student Center, will remain open with limited access.

