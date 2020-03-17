Sports

ACC cancels athletic activities through 2019-2020 academic year

After initially suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the Athletic Coast Conference has announced that all athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-2020 school year are cancelled.

The statement from the ACC read:

“Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.”

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

March 17, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

Ultra pulls the plug, offers no refunds
Cartoon: It’s all about the pUrell
ACC suspends athletics until further notice, all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships cancelled
Around the Web
Where, when to cast your vote in the Florida presidential primary election

Here’s your guide to the 2020 presidential preference primary election, which will take place on Tue ...

Researcher analyzes how our changing climate is impacting reptiles, amphibians

Professor Chris Searcy is studying the effects of climate change on Everglades wildlife, as well as ...

To cope with COVID-19, carry on

University of Miami anxiety expert Jill Ehreneich-May urges staying the course—albeit from a distanc ...

Judge A. Jay Cristol Endowed Chair in Bankruptcy awarded

Andrew B. Dawson, law professor and vice dean for academic affairs at the School of Law, was named t ...

Music is a change agent for disadvantaged youth

Frost School of Music lecturer Brent Swanson’s class Music and Peacebuilding is helping to improve t ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching