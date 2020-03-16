Uncategorized

Entry two: A guide to an unexpected self-quarantine

Day 11 of quarantine:

Today was just as exciting as all the other quarantine days- snacks, coffee, video games, endless IG scrolling, TV, and a nap. Unfortunately I need a few things from the store, so I have to send one of my parents ASAP. It is ridiculous at this point that I cannot even make a Target run to get the toiletries I need. I realized something tragic: my brow pencil is about to run out. I’m very blond, so if I don’t get someone to go to Ulta for my Anastasia pencil in Taupe, I will look like I’m sick and have coronavirus.

After I spent a few hours working on school applications, I was getting hungry and missing Rome, so I decided to cook an authentic Italian meal for my family. I made my favorite Roman pasta dish: gricia. It is a rigatoni pasta with pepper, pecorino cheese, and cured pork. Italian foods here in America are completely different from what actual Italian dishes are supposed to be. Here, we think of spaghetti and meatballs; there, those are two separate dishes. Gricia is a very simple and easy dish to make, so I encourage everyone to give it a try! Here is my favorite bowl of gricia back at De Enzo’s in Rome.

Photo credit: Grace Harrington

That’s all for today. Ciao and buona notte!

March 16, 2020

Reporters

Camayak


