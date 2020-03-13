Blogs, Cover, Health, International

Day one: Guide to an unexpected self-quarantine

This past spring break many people within the University of Miami community traveled to different parts of the country and world. But, those who traveled to Europe, specifically to CDC COVID-19 Level 3 countries, such as Spain, Germany and France, like myself, are now required to self-quarantine off-campus. This comes after the university extended spring break for a week, and after plans to move to remote learning up until April 4th.

If you were like me, you were likely aware of COVID-19, but it was not about to ruin your travel plans. However, I would be lying if I didn’t say I hadn’t considered cancelling my week-long trip to London and Paris, which was cut-short by a day. The week leading up to spring break had many UM students battling between the option of staying in the 305 or cancelling months worth of planning for a week’s getaway.

Before spring break, the university made clear anyone traveling to CDC COVID-19 Level 3 areas would be forced to self-quarantine, so when the updated decision changed to several countries in Europe–which had not been classified as a level 3 at the time–many students traveling there found themselves isolated and confused.

But don’t feel alone, because regardless of being self-quarantined or not, these unprecedented measures have all students alike feeling a range of emotions. During these next two weeks, I’ve got you covered. This daily blog will help to keep you informed and entertained during this time.

March 13, 2020

Reporters

Tre'Vaughn Howard


