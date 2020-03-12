Student-created Eureka Match app to help canes connect

When Daniela Negri first came to the University of Miami, she found that it was difficult to make many friends from different circles.

“You only meet the people right next to you in class and we stick with the same group of friends that we go out with on weekends,” she said.

Although, this isn’t inherently a problem–Negri emphasized she’s met many incredible friends–it does result in only meeting the people within a close proximity. This is to say, students at Frost School of Music will primarily meet other music students, while students in the Herbert Business school will meet other business students, et cetera.

And as school progresses and students become closer with their immediate friends, she said she noticed it becoming even harder to branch out. It was out of this frustration, that she had the idea for Eureka Match, a professional networking app designed for students.

Eureka Match aims to connect students with different skill sets and backgrounds to the user’s benefit. For example, a theater major who might need help marketing themselves could get in touch with a marketing student, or a computer science major who is looking for legal input would be put in touch with a law student.

“[Eureka Match] wants to be an ice breaker,” Negri said, “A tool to know what’s out there.”

Built around a swiping feature, similar to what is found on ubiquitous dating apps, students that sign up create a profile where they enter their major, academic and professional interests and any other relevant skills. Users will then have the ability to swipe through profiles and match with fellow students that have other skills that they are interested in or looking for.

“It’s easy to use and very practical,” said Mariana Corsini, a junior studying broadcast journalism who tried a prototype of Eureka Match. “We are used to Linkedin and Handshake, but this is different.”

Eureka Match emphasizes a user friendly interface that students will be familiar and comfortable with. Negri discovered, after conducting over 100 random interviews with UM students, that they often don’t feel “natural” on Linkedin, especially if they lack work experience. Where Linkedin, is focused on finding jobs and primarily designed around working professionals, Eureka Match is focused on students.

“We want to facilitate an exchange of knowledge,” Negri said. “[UM] has great people and when you put them together great things can happen.”

Although built around students, large companies have expressed excitement over the idea as well, Negri said. Corporations find the potential to use Eureka Match as a more natural recruiting mechanism than current options such as Linkedin or Handshake to be a stirring idea.

The creation of Eureka Match was spearheaded after Negri entered UM’s annual start-up competition where she placed second.

“I had never done anything like it before,” she said, referring to the competition. “All I had was a business plan…and an idea.”

Although Negri remembers being nervous during the presentation, Hassan Tabbah a judge in the competition remembers differently.

“Her presentation was excellent and her idea was excellent,” Tabbah said. “She found a niche in the market and filled it.”

Although not a judge for Negri’s presentation, Tabbah said he was so impressed with her passion and the idea, he approached Negri after to pass along his information if she needed future assistance.

“It’s about the passion behind the person,” Tabbah said, who has gone on to work with Negri in a “mentorship” role. “The whole process [to creating a business] has a lot of obstacles…it can be challenging to navigate.”

It’s a challenge Negri has seen before. The daughter of an entrepreneur, Negri watched her mom spend hours everyday starting a dentist franchise, that now has 20 locations in Brazil serving low-income and middle class areas.

With the first part of the challenge done, Negri and her team of five other students are ready for Eureka Match’s launch. Pending legal formalities, Eureka Match will launch the week students return from spring break. It will be free to download and use on iOS and Android.

To beta test Eureka Match and get more information sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeT86V2qAWVo5n-wLzCk_SDXSOpdK-mh_Fhl1axaX8sQSArhA/viewform

This article was written and reported by Jesse Lieberman.