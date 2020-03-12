Sports

ACC suspends athletics until further notice, all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships cancelled

The No. 7 ranked Miami baseball team will be suspended from playing until further notice.

The No. 7 ranked Miami baseball team will be suspended from playing until further notice. Photo credit: Josh Halper

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday afternoon that all athletics will be suspended until further notice amid the coronavirus.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the statement read.

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford.

The Miami athletic department released a statement Thursday afternoon officially announcing the suspension of Miami athletics in conjunction with the ACC.

“The University of Miami Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference, has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the statement from the university read.

“UM Athletics and the University recognize that these actions may be disruptive, but our actions are guided by the recommendations of leading health officials and by our priority to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our community.”

This decision came just hours before the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s basketball championships were cancelled and all remaining winter and spring sport championships are cancelled.

The NCAA track and field championships, set to be held Friday and Saturday in New Mexico, will no longer take place. Miami track and field had four athletes participating in championships. This also means the suspension of the No. 7 ranked Miami baseball team, who was set to face Virginia Tech this weekend.

The University had announced this morning that athletics were to continue taking place, but without fans.

Miami’s men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, outdoor track and field and swim and dive will also likely not finish out their seasons.

The Miami football program, who began spring football last week, will not be allowed to hold practice and the spring football game set for April 11 is also suspended as of right now.

March 12, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

After returning from Italy, students are under quarantine, set to finish semester online
Amid coronavirus pandemic, UM announces extension of spring break, move to online classes
A full list of U.S. colleges moving to remote learning due to coronavirus pandemic
Around the Web
University of Miami Physical Therapy students host the Hurricane Challenge

About 200 Miami-Dade County Public Schools pupils participated in the student-led event, which provi ...

‘Water insecurity’ may prompt migration

Professor Justin Stoler led a workshop to examine how people’s decisions to migrate may be linked to ...

University to launch Flagship Initiative for Women and Gender Equity

The initiative will address issues of inequality and examine ways in which the institution can suppo ...

Research shows verbal bias against Latinxs

A School of Education and Human Development study of three U.S. history textbooks documents a biased ...

Top scholars launch new lecture series on Cuban studies

The series will celebrate the 500th anniversary of Havana. ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching