ACC suspends athletics until further notice, all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships cancelled

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday afternoon that all athletics will be suspended until further notice amid the coronavirus.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the statement read.

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford.

The Miami athletic department released a statement Thursday afternoon officially announcing the suspension of Miami athletics in conjunction with the ACC.

“The University of Miami Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference, has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the statement from the university read.

“UM Athletics and the University recognize that these actions may be disruptive, but our actions are guided by the recommendations of leading health officials and by our priority to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our community.”

This decision came just hours before the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s basketball championships were cancelled and all remaining winter and spring sport championships are cancelled.

The NCAA track and field championships, set to be held Friday and Saturday in New Mexico, will no longer take place. Miami track and field had four athletes participating in championships. This also means the suspension of the No. 7 ranked Miami baseball team, who was set to face Virginia Tech this weekend.

The University had announced this morning that athletics were to continue taking place, but without fans.

Miami’s men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, outdoor track and field and swim and dive will also likely not finish out their seasons.

The Miami football program, who began spring football last week, will not be allowed to hold practice and the spring football game set for April 11 is also suspended as of right now.