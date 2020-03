A full list of U.S. colleges moving to remote learning due to coronavirus pandemic

As cases rise in the United States, several colleges are taking precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to Forbes, at least 135 colleges have cancelled in-person classes. Here is a running list of actions being taken by universities across the country as of Wednesday, March 11.

Florida:

As mandated by Florida Board of Governors, all public universities in Florida are moving to online classes effective immediately. This includes:



Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida International University

Florida Polytechnic University

Florida State University

New College of Florida

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of North Florida

University of South Florida

University of West Florida

From around the country: