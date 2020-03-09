UM confirms no known coronavirus cases at this time after scare in dorms

The University of Miami faced a coronavirus scare Friday evening after a student at Pearson Residential College called 911, reporting that his roommate had the coronavirus.

Photos and videos circulated around the UM community of Coral Gables Fire Rescue officers in hazmat suits escorting a student on a gurney out of Pearson floor five.

The unidentified student was transported to a nearby hospital where medical professionals checked him for the coronavirus, according to a message sent out by the university Friday, March 6 at 10:36 p.m. First responders assessed the student while wearing protective gear, but quickly determined that the student did not have the coronavirus, the message said.

Before members of the UM community were made aware of this, messages and posts were shared in group chats and on Snapchat as students feared the coronavirus had made it to campus.

Jacob Skedzuhn, a resident of Pearson floor five, said that he was opening up his door to go meet up with a friend when he saw three men in hazmat suits taking the student away just two doors down from him.

“It was pretty unsettling seeing it happen, but when I heard that he wasn’t sick I was fine,” said Skedzuhn, a sophomore majoring in marketing. After the student was returned to campus from the hospital, Skedzuhn said he saw him walking around normally the following day.