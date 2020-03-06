Gallery: Grimstad finishes 11th in Hurricane Invitational

For the first time in two years, the Hurricanes’ golf team hosted the Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel and Golf Course. Senior Renate Grimstad finished in 11th place individually and Miami placed eighth as a team.
Senior Renate Grimstad follows through on a shot on the 11th hole during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Grimstad finished in 11th place individually. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Freshman Daniella Barrett chips a shot onto the green during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Barrett finished the tournament tied for 60th at +21. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Head coach Patti Rizzo, associate head coach John Koskinen and senior Renate Grimstad observe from the 12th hole. Grimstad was naced ACC Golfer of the Month on Tuesday after won the UCF Challenge in early February and finished in the top 30 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sophomore Anna Backman hits a shot on the 14th hole during the Hurricane Invitational on March 2. Backman finished tied for 23rd place at 10-over-par. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Junior Kristyna Frydlova follows through on a shot during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Frydlova ended the tournament tied for 47th place at +16. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Miami will next play in the Briar’s Creek Invitational in Kiawah Island, South Carolina on March 16 and March 17.