Golf, Sports

Gallery: Grimstad finishes 11th in Hurricane Invitational

For the first time in two years, the Hurricanes’ golf team hosted the Hurricane Invitational at the Biltmore Hotel and Golf Course. Senior Renate Grimstad finished in 11th place individually and Miami placed eighth as a team.

Senior RENATE GRIMSTAD hole 11

Senior Renate Grimstad follows through on a shot on the 11th hole during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Grimstad finished in 11th place individually. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Junior DANIELLA BARRETT hole 11

Freshman Daniella Barrett chips a shot onto the green during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Barrett finished the tournament tied for 60th at +21. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Head Coach Patti Rizzo, Associate Head Coach JOHN KOSKINEN, and Senior RENATE GRIMSTAD hole 12

Head coach Patti Rizzo, associate head coach John Koskinen and senior Renate Grimstad observe from the 12th hole. Grimstad was naced ACC Golfer of the Month on Tuesday after won the UCF Challenge in early February and finished in the top 30 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Sophomore ANNA BACKMAN hole 14

Sophomore Anna Backman hits a shot on the 14th hole during the Hurricane Invitational on March 2. Backman finished tied for 23rd place at 10-over-par. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Junior Kristyna Frydlova follows through on a shot during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Frydlova ended the tournament tied for 47th place at +16.

Junior Kristyna Frydlova follows through on a shot during the Hurricane Invitational on Monday, March 2. Frydlova ended the tournament tied for 47th place at +16. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Miami will next play in the Briar’s Creek Invitational in Kiawah Island, South Carolina on March 16 and March 17.

March 6, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

Roundup: Track and field team sets individual records at Texas Tech Invitational
Hurricanes suffer loses across board, score some wins
Weekly roundup: Sept. 9-Sept. 15
Around the Web
Breaking the glass ceiling: Women soar to the top at the University of Miami

From the Board of Trustees to the Faculty Senate and Student Government, women hold many top leaders ...

Australian students team up to lead relief efforts for wildfires’ aftermath

University of Miami students will gather on the Lakeside Patio to seek donations for those affected ...

Pixar artist motivates students to move ‘onward’

A one-hour, behind-the-scenes presentation hosted by the University of Miami School of Communication ...

Administrator pursued a passion despite the pressure

Christopher Clarke, new director of Multicultural Student Affairs, shares his journey from being a f ...

Here’s a Sea Secret: Underwater photo contest open for entries

Winners of the annual competition will be announced at the Rosenstiel School's final Sea Secret ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching