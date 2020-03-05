Basketball, Sports

Women’s basketball bounced from ACC tournament after first-round loss to Clemson

Miami head coach Katie Meier’s hopefulness for her team fell short Wednesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina, as her team lost to the Clemson Tigers 71-56 in the first round of the ACC tournament.

Miami struggled on offense and defense in the first half. The Canes allowed the Tigers to shoot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, while Miami was held to only 36 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the field. Despite struggling in the first half, a late 12-4 run helped Miami cut the lead to just four heading into halftime.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Clemson, its percentages were incredible and Kobi [Thornton] was really special,” head coach Katie Meier said. “The three-ball has been our friend in February, but they weren’t going in tonight.”

The Canes came out of halftime with some fight. Led by redshirt senior Beatrice Mompremier, Miami went on an early 7-2 run. Mompremier, who played in just her fourth game since returning from an injured foot, scored six of the team’s seven points. The Tigers were forced to take a timeout with Miami up 41-39. Clemson took the game back over after the timeout and went on a 16-3 run to end the quarter. Miami continued to struggle in the fourth quarter and allowed the Tigers to push their lead to 15 points, a lead that Miami was not able to overcome.

Mompremier was the only Miami player in double-figures, with 23 points and six rebounds on 9 of 14 shooting from the field. Miami finished the game shooting 31 percent from the field and only 16 percent from the three-point line.

Kobi Thornton led the Tigers with 27 points and seven rebounds. Amari Robinson also added 16 points. The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from the three- point line.

At 15-15 (7-11 ACC), Miami’s future in the NCAA tournament is uncertain.

March 5, 2020

Reporters

Kayson Davis


