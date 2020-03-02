Crossword: March 3 – March 9

Across:

1. Something all students want to hear

5. Cool, according to college students

6. Sir in Spanish

8. Computer address

9. You in Spanish

10. Tests that high schoolers dread

12. Popular brand of washing machine

13. These are especially large in New York

15. Part of a foot

16. Recent event that included queens

Down

1. Cool, according to older folk

2. Clown murderer

3. Decisions for this came out in December

4. Department of Transportation

5. This freezes during winter

7. A boneless wing is just a _____

11. On _____

12. First name of UM punter

14. Students who help class run

15. _____ and fro