Crossword: March 3 – March 9

Across:
1. Something all students want to hear
5. Cool, according to college students
6. Sir in Spanish
8. Computer address
9. You in Spanish
10. Tests that high schoolers dread
12. Popular brand of washing machine
13. These are especially large in New York
15. Part of a foot
16. Recent event that included queens
Down
1. Cool, according to older folk
2. Clown murderer
3. Decisions for this came out in December
4. Department of Transportation
5. This freezes during winter
7. A boneless wing is just a _____
11. On _____
12. First name of UM punter
14. Students who help class run
15. _____ and fro