Black culture is more than just Hot Cheetos

Cornmeal, Flamin’ Hot seasoning, cheddar cheese and onion powder. That is what the Mahoney-Pearson dining hall reduced black culture to during their Black History Month celebration.

Despite the full, complex and rich history of black people, including our food, dances and culture, the dining hall at the prestigious University of Miami still decided to serve Hot Cheetos (with a side of mac and cheese because apparently those two things go together) and deemed it a black history event.

This is not an episode of a Netflix original. I am not trying to be some vigilante, mysterious, black-Radio-Rebel enigma, but what the f*ck?

I am not mad at the workers but more so disappointed. As I sat and listened to the black workers justify why they were serving me Hot Cheetos and mac and cheese, I genuinely felt as if I had been transported onto the set of “Get Out.”

Also, unless I’m not up to date on my pop culture, when did Hot Cheetos become an exclusively black thing? I’ve definitely seen a significant number of people of all races munching on some Cheetos. In fact, the origin of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto centers around the amazing and inspiring story of Richard Montañez. The creator was a janitor and son of a Mexican immigrant who dropped out of school because he struggled with English. Montañez, no longer a janitor, is now a marketing executive at PepsiCo with a net worth of $14.3 million, and yet he’s praised for how humble he remains. The creation of the Hot Cheeto, therefore, is a historical and monumental moment in Latinx history that we, as African-Americans, don’t deserve the credit for. Don’t take that from them.

On the same token, don’t take our history from us. Don’t smudge it, don’t misinterpret it and don’t invalidate it. We shouldn’t let this slide under the rug; a Google search of “black foods” would have done us better than Cheetos. The choice to put a side dish and a snack together had the effect of making me feel so minimized. I felt minimized because not only was the food not representative of my culture, but they ultimately took three seconds to dump a bag of chips in a metal bowl and then decided to call it a day. Is that all my culture is worth? A bag of chips I can buy in the vending machine with five quarters? They couldn’t even buy the nice, boujee, puffed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

Do better, University of Miami. Y’all can’t be messin’ up like this— not during Black History Month, not ever.

Julian Crosby is a freshman.

March 2, 2020

Julian Crosby


